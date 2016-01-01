Beyonce Announces That She Is Pregnant With Twins This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Beyonce Announces That She Is Pregnant With Twins

Nas' 'Street Dreams' Bio-Series Receives BET Greenlight Nas' long-gestating Street Dreams, an autobiographical TV drama series that the rapper has been plotting for more than three years, is finally one step closer to fruition: BET announced Tuesday

Phish Plot Massive 'Baker's Dozen' Stint at Madison Square Garden Phish announced an unprecedented 13-night stint at New York City's Madison Square Garden, scheduled between Friday, July 21st and Sunday, August 6th...

Watch Ariana Grande's Bubbly New Lyric Video for 'Everyday' Ariana Grande released the lyric video for her new single "Everyday" featuring Future. The song appears on her album Dangerous Woman, which was released last May. Grande dances alone in the clip in front of a row of spotlights. She joyfully sings along to the electropop track, and when

Review: 'Celebrate Ornette' Gives Avant-Jazz Legend an All-Star Farewell On July 17th, 1967, the pioneering jazz saxophonist John Coltrane died of liver cancer. He was 40 years old. Four days later, the composer and saxophonist Ornette Coleman – who coined a movement with the title and audacity of his 1961 album Free Jazz – performed the closing hymn of Coltrane's