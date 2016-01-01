Hear Skrillex Reunite With From First to Last on 'Make War' Sonny "Skrillex" Moore celebrated his 29th birthday Sunday with a surprise for fans as the EDM producer reunited with his former emo outfit From First to Last for a new track titled "Make War."This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Skrillex Reunite With From First to Last on 'Make War'

On the Charts: 'La La Land' Surges After Golden Globe Wins La La Land capitalized on its victorious trip to the Golden Globe Awards by landing its soundtrack at Number Two on the Billboard 200.The La La LandThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: On the Charts: 'La La Land' Surges After Golden Globe Wins

David Bowie, the 1975, Rihanna Lead Brit Awards Nominees David Bowie, the 1975 and Rihanna each scored multiple nominations for this year's Brit Awards, which honors music released both in the United Kingdom and worldwide...

Broadway Singer Jennifer Holliday Drops Out of Trump Inauguration A day after Jennifer Holliday was listed among the artists participating in Donald Trump's Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, the Broadway star announced that she was dropping out of theThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Broadway Singer Jennifer Holliday Drops Out of Trump Inauguration

Beatles Associate 'Magic Alex' Dead at 74 Yanni "John" Alexis Mardas, or "Magic Alex" as he was known in the Beatles universe when he was among Apple Corps' earliest employees, died Friday at the age of 74.CNN Greece (This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Beatles Associate 'Magic Alex' Dead at 74 Provided by Rolling Stone