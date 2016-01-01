John Mayer's The Search for Everything: Wave One, the singer's new four-song EP and precursor to his upcoming LP The Search for Everything, debuted at Number Two on the BillboardThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: On the Charts: John Mayer's Top-Selling 'Wave One' Finishes Number Two
TV on the Radio covered the Prince-penned classic "Nothing Compares 2 U" to close out a Yale University conference dedicated to both Prince and David Bowie, This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch TV on the Radio's Atmospheric 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Cover
Amid protests at airports around the country, John Legend condemned President Donald Trump's Muslim ban during the singer's speech Saturday at the Producers Guild of America awards in Los Angeles."Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump," Legend said...
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong criticized Donald Trump and the president's turbulent first week in office – a week that's endured a barrage of executive orders, including a discriminatory travel ban on Muslims from seven countries – in an InstagramThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Billie Joe Armstrong: Trump's 'Reckless' Orders 'Feel Like a Vendetta'
The hologram of metal great Ronnie James Dio will make its U.S. debut this February, six months after it debuted at a German music festival.The Dio hologram, along with tribute group DioThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Ronnie James Dio Hologram to Make U.S. Debut
We will have partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures tonight. Lows will go into the 20s for nearly all of us – a few may even wake up to lows in the teens. Weak high pressure will help this chill to set in.
Despair and confusion set in Saturday among citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries who found themselves unable to enter the United States after Trump signed an order that he billed as a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists."