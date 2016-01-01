  • Mastodon's Troy Sanders on 'Blind Experiment' of Gone Is Gone LP
    "I like to think none of us needs this band, but we all dearly want this band," bassist-singer Troy Sanders says of Gone Is Gone...
  • Buzzcocks Plot Reissues of Debut EP, Early Studio Bootleg
    Influential pop-punk band Buzzcocks will reissue their self-released debut EP, 1977's Spiral Scratch, and Time's Up, an official studio bootleg documenting their first-ever recording session from 1976...
  • A Perfect Circle Announce U.S. Tour, Begin Work on New LP
    A Perfect Circle will embark on their first tour in six years with a 20-date U.S. run this spring. The trek launches with two performances in Las Vegas on April 7th and 8th and concludes with their previously announced May 7th show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.The tour also includes a trio of festivalThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: A Perfect Circle Announce U.S. Tour, Begin Work on New LP
  • Inside Gary Clark Jr.'s Juke-Joint Couture, Touring Essentials
    Gary Clark Jr. is on a high the day after playing Carnegie Hall, although he has one regret. "I wanted to re-create Stevie Ray Vaughan's Live at Carnegie Hall album cover!" he says in his New York hotel room. Photography is one way Clark passes the time on the road, mostly taking photos of hisThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Inside Gary Clark Jr.'s Juke-Joint Couture, Touring Essentials
  • Charli XCX on Making Album She Could 'Get F--ked Up To'
    "It's a champagne shower of badass pop," 24-year-old Charli XCX says of her upcoming third album...
