Big Sean delivered a Secret Service-baiting boast in a politically minded freestyle that the rapper performed on Funkmaster Flex’s Hot 97 show Thursday, Pitchfork reports.On the track, Big Sean rapped,This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Big Sean Threaten Donald Trump in New Freestyle
Mastodon unveiled their blistering new "Show Yourself," a three-minute bruiser off the heavy metal outfit's upcoming LP Emperor of Sand."Show Yourself" comesThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Mastodon's Bruising New Single 'Show Yourself'