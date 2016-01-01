Sonny "Skrillex" Moore celebrated his 29th birthday Sunday with a surprise for fans as the EDM producer reunited with his former emo outfit From First to Last for a new track titled "Make War."This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Skrillex Reunite With From First to Last on 'Make War'
La La Land capitalized on its victorious trip to the Golden Globe Awards by landing its soundtrack at Number Two on the Billboard 200.The La La LandThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: On the Charts: 'La La Land' Surges After Golden Globe Wins
A day after Jennifer Holliday was listed among the artists participating in Donald Trump's Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, the Broadway star announced that she was dropping out of theThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Broadway Singer Jennifer Holliday Drops Out of Trump Inauguration
Yanni "John" Alexis Mardas, or "Magic Alex" as he was known in the Beatles universe when he was among Apple Corps' earliest employees, died Friday at the age of 74.CNN Greece (This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Beatles Associate 'Magic Alex' Dead at 74
YouTuber 007craft needed a place to live, but instead of finding an apartment, he decided to save some money and live in a storage unit. Just so you know, this definitely goes against some company policies and probably a few laws, but it's hard not to applaud his ingenuity. Watch the video here The space was only 10 feet by 10 feet, but surprisingly cozy thanks to some DIY renovations. His tiny home included a bed, a TV, a closet, electricity, internet, and even running ...
As President Barack Obama prepares to turn the White House over to President-elect Donald Trump, he's offering some advice to his successor. "One thing I've said to him directly, and I would advise my Republican friends in Congress and supporters around the country, is just make sure that as we go forward certain norms.