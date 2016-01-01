See Taylor Swift Debut Latest Singles Live at Pre-Super Bowl Gig Taylor Swift staged her first – and potentially, only – concert of 2017 Saturday night at a pre-Super Bowl 51 bash in Houston, where the singer added the live debuts of two of her most recent songs: AThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Taylor Swift Debut Latest Singles Live at Pre-Super Bowl Gig

Watch Alessia Cara's Electrifying 'SNL' Debut Nearly five years after then-15-year-old Alessia Cara tweeted "I wanna go on SNL one day," the Canadian singer made her Saturday Night Live debut, performing a pair of tracks from her 2015 LPThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Alessia Cara's Electrifying 'SNL' Debut

Black Sabbath Deliver Pure Heavy-Metal Mastery at Hometown Farewell Show "Are you having fun?!" Ozzy Osbourne bellowed into his mic after he and his Black Sabbath bandmates played "War Pigs" at last night's hometown gig in Birmingham, U.K...

Marc Spitz, Veteran Music Journalist and Author, Dead at 47 Marc Spitz, a music journalist, playwright and author, has died at the age of 47. Rolling Stone has confirmed the author's death, though a cause was not immediately available.Spitz wrote for publications including Spin, the New York Times, Vanity Fair and Rolling Stone and was the author of several music books including 2001'sThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Marc Spitz, Veteran Music Journalist and Author, Dead at 47

Watch Big Sean's Mesmerizing 'Halfway Off the Balcony' Video On the day Big Sean dropped his new album I Decided, the Detroit rapper also revealed his mesmerizing, unnerving "Halfway Off the Balcony" video.Lit in vibrant neons and borrowing from the I Decided cover art, the "Halfway Off the Balcony" video sees Big Sean engaging in the warpingThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch Big Sean's Mesmerizing 'Halfway Off the Balcony' Video Provided by Rolling Stone