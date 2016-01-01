The Kinks' Ray Davies Receives Knighthood for Service to Arts The Kinks' Ray Davies received a knighthood Saturday for his service to the arts as part of Queen Elizabeth's annual New Year Honours list...

Two Killed in Shooting Outside Meek Mill Concert in Connecticut Two men were killed and another two injured after gunfire erupted outside a Meek Mill concert in Wallingford, Connecticut Friday night.Police have not released the identities of the four victims, but the family of one of the men killed in the shooting identified him as 31-year-old Travis Ward,

See Patti Smith Celebrate 70th Birthday With Michael Stipe in Chicago Patti Smith celebrated her 70th birthday Friday with a concert at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago, the city where she was born in 1946...

Allan Williams, Beatles' First Manager, Dead at 86 Allan Williams, the Beatles' first manager and booking agent during the band's time in Hamburg, Germany in 1960, died Friday at the age of 86.Liverpool's Jacaranda, the Williams-founded coffeehouse/music venue that was frequented by John Lennon when he was a student at the Liverpool Art College,

Former Pearl Jam Drummer Calls Out Band's Integrity Over Rock Hall Snub Former Pearl Jam drummer Dave Abbruzzese continues to both plead with and call out his ex-bandmates over his exclusion from the band's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction lineup.